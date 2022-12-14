Politics

Schengen enlargement remains on European bodies' agenda

14 December 2022
After Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced that he would put Schengen enlargement on the agenda of the European Council at the end of this week, the MEPs of Romania and Bulgaria are urging the European Commission to refer Austria to the European Court of Justice for having breached the "principle of loyal cooperation," G4media.ro reported.

Austria's minister of interior has blocked the two countries' bid to become members of the Schengen area on the grounds that his country has to first settle the situation with illegal migration – a situation that has nothing to do with Romania at least but rather with Croatia, which Austria allowed as a Schengen member.

Speculations about the real logic behind Austria's decision have abounded, including Russia's influence and commercial interests on the Austrian side.

Romania and Bulgaria are ready to become Schengen members, and furthermore, "it's a legal obligation [on EU's side]," EU commissioner for internal affairs Ylva Johannson stressed in front of the European Parliament on December 13.

"I know that December is the month of gifts, but I have to say: no gifts for Putin," she said, alluding to the sole beneficiary of Austria's decision.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Roberto Pangiarella/Dreamstime.com)

