Politics

Romanian President to place Schengen accession topic on European Council’s agenda

13 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Speaking for the first time after the negative vote on Romania’s Schengen accession in the Justice and Home Affairs Council last week, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis expressed his disappointment and assured that he would place the topic on the agenda of the European Council at the end of this week. But a new vote is not likely soon, he added.

“There will be a debate, and there will probably be different opinions, but a new vote will only be when the JHA Council meets again. Furthermore, it is hard to believe that there will be a change on the Austrian side soon,” he commented, according to Digi24.

President Iohannis stressed that Austria has unexpectedly changed its mind about Romania’s Schengen membership after it confirmed on November 16 commitment to a three-country expansion of the borderless area.

Furthermore, the Romanian leader said that Austria’s decision “is hard to understand.” On the one hand, it claims that there are too many migrants and Schengen’s expansion should be frozen until it gets repaired, but on the other hand, it endorses expansion to include Croatia, he commented.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romanian President to place Schengen accession topic on European Council’s agenda

13 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Speaking for the first time after the negative vote on Romania’s Schengen accession in the Justice and Home Affairs Council last week, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis expressed his disappointment and assured that he would place the topic on the agenda of the European Council at the end of this week. But a new vote is not likely soon, he added.

“There will be a debate, and there will probably be different opinions, but a new vote will only be when the JHA Council meets again. Furthermore, it is hard to believe that there will be a change on the Austrian side soon,” he commented, according to Digi24.

President Iohannis stressed that Austria has unexpectedly changed its mind about Romania’s Schengen membership after it confirmed on November 16 commitment to a three-country expansion of the borderless area.

Furthermore, the Romanian leader said that Austria’s decision “is hard to understand.” On the one hand, it claims that there are too many migrants and Schengen’s expansion should be frozen until it gets repaired, but on the other hand, it endorses expansion to include Croatia, he commented.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote
08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony
02 December 2022
Politics
Austria is reportedly sole obstacle ahead of Romania's Schengen membership
29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania