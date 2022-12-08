Politics

Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote

08 December 2022
Austria voted against Romania joining the Schengen area in January 2023 at the Justice and Home Affairs Council on December 8, the public television TVR reported.

Austria had previously announced it would do so, while the Netherlands voted against it as it opposed Bulgaria’s entry. Romania and Bulgaria were intertwined in the vote.

Croatia received a favorable vote and will join the area next year.

Accession to the area requires unanimity. 

Austria decided to veto the accession of Romania and Bulgaria due to the increase in illegal migration, the country's officials had said.

“Croatia is a new Schengen member. Romania and Bulgaria are ready to be Schengen members. I’m convinced their time will come soon. We and the Czech Presidency will support them on this priority,” Vit Rakušan, the Czech Interior Affairs Minister, said.

“Welcome, citizens of Croatia! Citizens of Romania and Bulgaria, you deserve to be full members of Schengen. You had a strong support from almost all member states. [...] I should lie to you if I did not say I am also  disappointed. I am convinced we will reach the accession of Romania and Bulgaria during this mandate and this will be my priority,” Ylva Johansson, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, said.

Romania’s bid was backed by the European Commission, the European Parliament and a majority of member states.

Romania: Austria's objections on Schengen bid are factually incorrect

(Photo: Karaboux/ Dreamstime)

