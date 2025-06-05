Polish Scallier opens retail park in Romania’s Ploiești

Polish company Scallier announced the completion and official opening of another FunShop Park in Romania. The new facility, offering 10,000 sqm of GLA, was launched in the northern part of the city of Ploiești.

The complex features a standalone Lidl supermarket with 2,300 sqm of retail space, as well as a shopping center with separate entrances for each store. Among the brands present at FunShop Park Ploiești are DM, Sinsay, TEDi, KiK, ZooCenter, Pepco, Jysk, Hervis, New Yorker, CCC, Flanco, and Agroland.

In addition, the new retail park includes dining options and a chain-operated fitness club.

“Romania’s current economic conditions - with robust growth and a large domestic consumer market, the second largest in Central and Eastern Europe - are highly favorable for the development of new retail facilities. Retail sales are showing strong upward trends, while the market remains among the least saturated in terms of modern retail space, both in Europe and the broader CEE region,” said Wojciech Jurga, Managing Partner at Scallier.

“Similar to Poland, the majority of new retail space is being delivered through retail park developments, which are proceeding at a comparable pace given the market sizes. A strong consumer-driven economy creates a high demand for local shopping centers. This is confirmed by the consistently low vacancy rates and the rapid pace of commercial leasing. The favorable business climate in Romania encourages us to continue expanding our operations and developing new projects,” he added.

FunShop Park Ploiești is the latest addition to the network of retail parks managed by Scallier in Romania. Since 2021, the company has completed and opened FunShop projects in Roșiorii de Vede, Focșani, Turda, Vaslui, Timișoara, Moșnița Nouă, and Arad, delivering over GLA 70,000 sqm to the market.

(Photo source: Scallier)