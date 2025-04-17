Mall Moldova, the largest shopping center in the Moldova region, officially opened on April 17 in Iași, covering 110,000 sqm.

Developed by Prime Kapital, in partnership with MAS P.L.C., Mall Moldova is part of a large-scale investment plan carried out by the two investors in Iași, worth approximately half a billion euros, which also includes the Silk District urban regeneration complex, one of the largest mixed-use developments in Romania.

Mall Moldova is strategically positioned at the entrance to the city of Iași. Developers say the new shopping center addresses the needs of customers from Iași and the extended metropolitan area, as well as those from Bacău, Suceava, Neamț, Vaslui, Botoșani, and the Republic of Moldova.

“We are delighted by the presence of over 250 stores, 50 of which are making their debut in Iași, renowned international brands, but we also encouraged the presence of local and national retailers,” said Mihaela Adam, Asset Manager Mall Moldova Iași.

Mall Moldova also offers customers an entertainment area with the largest children's playground outside Bucharest, a cinema with 4DX technology, a food court, and restaurants.

Among the brands present are Peek & Cloppenburg, Reserved, Sephora, ePantofi, Cărturești, Mobexpert, Carrefour Hypermarket, Decathlon, Fressnapf, Rovere, New Yorker, Mango, Douglas, Rituals, Lego, Under Armour, Skechers, Foot Locker, Tezyo, Smyk, Half Price.

The food court area features over 30 concepts and 2,500 dining seats. International brands making their debut in Iași and the Moldova region, such as Wendy’s, Popeyes, Dodo Pizza, Hesburger, Sushi Terra, Puii Mei, as well as new concepts like Toto 9 gastrobar and Zay Coffee & more, come to complete the variety of products and services, alongside well-known brands such as KFC, Burger King, McDonald’s, and Vivo Fusion Food Bar. Manufaktura, Gelateria La Romana, and Starbucks are also present.

A World Class fitness center, fully equipped with a semi-Olympic pool and outdoor terrace, is also part of the project. For children, Hype By Kiddo offers a number of European firsts, such as futuristic slides and challenging climbs.

(Photo source: press release)