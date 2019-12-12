Ro Insider
Entertainment
Venue in western Romania, among world’s coolest art bars
12 December 2019
Sax with Friends, a bar in western Romania’s Cluj-Napoca, has been included by Bored Panda website among The Coolest Art Bars Around the Globe.

In a series dedicated to venues that “choose to feature art, as part of their very concept”, Sax with Friends is included alongside bars in London, New York, Paris, Belgrade, or Copenhagen.

“There is no denying it, the art world and drinking go hand in hand. Artists and writers have always been drawn to bars, which is often a creative space. So, it’s only natural that some bars would choose to feature art, as part of their very concept,” the authors of the series explain.

The Cluj-Napoca bar presents itself with several catchy lines, the Bored Panda article notes. “Is it a wine bar? Is it an art gallery? Is it a jazz & blues concert hall? Is it a speakeasy? Is it a place for romantic madness? Or a place for lounging with your friends? YES.”

It is located in Muzeului Square, and hosts permanent and temporary exhibitions of painting, sculpture, installation, fashion design, designer jewelry and others. The permanent exhibition includes paintings by Romanian artists Ștefan Szakacs, Dan Crecan, Octavian Cosma, Lucia Bratu, Sorina Țibacov, Iulia Șchiopu, Martha Palli or installations and sculptures by Anadora Lupo and Misha Diaconu.

It is also a venue where clients can listen to jazz, blues or funk, “often live.”

“When entering SAX, you instantly feel that you entered a different and, as corny as it may sound, magical world. As mesmerized as we were at Sketch and charmed by La Colombe d’Or, we were fascinated here. Eclectic, mysterious, vibrant, colorful, with a thousand layers to peel, you cannot get bored or take your eyes off of it — off everything,” Pierre Archambeau, the author of the Bored Panda article, remarks.

(Photos: Sax Facebook Page)

[email protected]

