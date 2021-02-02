Western RO: Royal domain in Săvârşin to open for the public this spring

The royal domain in Săvârşin, in Arad county, will open for the public starting May 1, the Romanian royal family announced.

The domain includes the Săvârşin castle, surrounded by a large park.

After being confiscated in 1948, it was returned to the royal family, alongside other properties, in 2001. Between 2007 and 2015, the domain underwent refurbishment works.

The announcement was made in connection to the upcoming release of a volume covering the story of the Săvârşin castle to mark 20 years since the royal family’s return to the domain.

Further details regarding visits to the castle and the park are to be released soon.

Prima carte regală din anul 2021 va apărea luna viitoare la Curtea Veche Publishing, cu titlul “Povestea Castelului... Posted by Familia Regala a Romaniei on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

(Photo: Radufan/ Wikipedia)

