Romanian fitness and wellness services provider SanoPass appoints new general manager

SanoPass, a leading provider of fitness and wellness subscriptions dedicated to facilitating access to a healthy lifestyle, appointed Ioana Moldovan as its new general manager, effective October 2024.

Moldovan, a former Corporate Sales Manager at Medlife Romania, replaces Andrei Vasile, who stepped down from his CEO role. He will remain with the company as chairman of the Board of Directors.

“SanoPass was my first startup, launched in a particularly unpredictable time frame, shortly before the start of the COVID pandemic. I am proud to have contributed to the creation of an ecosystem that organically integrated medical prevention, wellness, and fitness services, all of which represent a holistic approach to the notion of health in Romania. I am confident that Ioana will bring a fresh perspective to our commitment to innovation and to the integration of wellbeing and health services, while I will remain close to the company as chairman of the Board of Directors,” Andrei Vasile stated.

Ioana Moldovan previously held a sales role within the Royal Bank of Scotland and several roles in MedLife, the last position held being that of Corporate Sales Manager of MedLife S.A. During this period, she has managed a strategic portfolio of clients, both B2C in the banking field, and B2B in the field of medical services.

“My experience of over 12 years within MedLife, starting with the position of Account Manager and, subsequently, over the last five years, in the position of Corporate Sales Manager on the B2B private medical services market, in a dynamic and highly competitive context, represented the biggest professional challenge to date. As the new general manager of SanoPass, my aim is to further develop the company both by introducing new wellbeing services and by reaching a significant market share of the Corporate B2B segment,” Moldovan said.

Over time, SanoPass has attracted significant funding totaling EUR 1.5 million from individual investors, crowdfunding platforms (SeedBlink), VC investors, and strategic partners such as MedLife. In 2024, its turnover reached almost RON 13 million.

SanoPass has a community of over 50,000 active members and an extensive network of nearly 400 partner fitness facilities. The acquisition by MedLife in 2022 has strengthened the company’s position and expanded its range of services.

(Photo source: SanoPass)