Sanofi Romania appoints Buğra Kulak as Country Lead

Sanofi Romania has appointed Buğra Kulak as Head of Pharma and Country Lead of Sanofi Romania.

He succeeds Dr. Iulia Ionescu, whose term concluded after four years of leading the Sanofi operations in Romania.

Since joining the company in 2018, Buğra Kulak has overseen operations in the Turkish and Levant regions as Sales & Marketing Director.

In 2022, he became General Manager for General Medicines Sanofi Czech Republic, where, alongside dedicated teams, he led strategic projects and product launches.

He has a background in genetics and more than 20 years of experience in the global pharmaceutical industry.

In his new role, he will continue to “advance Sanofi’s strategy, focusing on development, partnerships, and creating value by innovation in key areas such as immunology, rare diseases, vaccines, and non-communicable diseases.”

