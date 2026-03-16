Sand Marathon returns to Constanța beach with 11th edition in May

The Sand Marathon (Maratonul Nisipului), one of Europe’s most distinctive beach running competitions, will return to Constanța, on the shores of the Black Sea, on May 17, for its 11th edition. The event will take place on Zoom Beach and marks the beginning of a new decade for the competition under the theme Next Wave.

The event’s course, held entirely on sand along the seaside, makes the competition particularly demanding, requiring greater endurance, balance, and a different racing strategy compared with asphalt running, the organizers said.

The 2026 competition program includes several race formats: a full marathon (42 km), a half marathon (21 km), as well as 10 km and 5 km races. The event will also feature a marathon relay, where teams of three runners complete the 42 km distance together, each participant running two laps of 7 km.

Beyond the competitive races, the event maintains a strong community component. Children and families will be able to participate in the School Champions race for students and in the Family Run, a 1 km charity race supporting projects run by the Dăruiește Aripi Association. The event will also include a traditional kite competition on the beach.

Registrations for the Sand Marathon are open on the competition’s official website.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)