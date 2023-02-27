Romania’s Sand Marathon returns this spring

The eighth edition of the Sand Marathon (Maratonul Nisipului), the local running event taking place entirely on sand, will be held on the Neversea beach - Reyna beach in the seaside city of Constanta on April 29.

The event is designed for all running enthusiasts, regardless of fitness level or age. Participants can choose between the 42 km marathon, 21 km half marathon, the 10 km race, the popular 5 km race, the 1 km Family Run race, and short distance races dedicated to children and teenagers.

“With great enthusiasm and optimism, we are delighted to announce the 8th edition of the Sand Marathon! For us, this event is not just a race, but an opportunity to celebrate sportsmanship and promote a healthy lifestyle. This year, under the name #INFINITRUN, we want to pass on the joy of running to the next generation and make this edition a unique experience for all participants,” said Daniel Antonaru, president of the SanaSport Sports Association.

Those interested can book their spot on the event’s official website.

(Photo source: PR)