Samsung reaches record share on stagnant smartphone market in Romania

Smartphone sales in Romania stagnated at 3.8 million units and increased by a few percentage points in value terms, in 2019, while the market concentration has continued.
South Korean producer Samsung continued to increase its market share, reaching approximately 54% of the total units delivered, Mediafax reported.
It is for the first time when the market share of the company exceeds 50%.
The market was also marked in 2019 by further declines in the market shares of small players, which came to represent less than 6% of the sales volume.
The top three brands on the market - Samsung, Huawei and Apple - sold over 83% of the total number of smartphones, up from about 75% a year ago.
Compared to 2016, their market share increased by about 10 percentage points.
(Photo: Pixabay)
