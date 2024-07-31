Romanian courier company Sameday expands in Hungary with additional acquisition

Romanian parcel delivery company Sameday announced it was acquiring Practic Group in Hungary in a move to expand its regional footprint.

Last month, Sameday took over the Hungarian courier firm Sprinter to strengthen its network of out-of-home delivery points.

Established in 2010, Practic is a multi-brand platform offering services for e-tailers and SMEs active in online retail. The company also has courier services resellers, namely Allpacka and Furgefutar. The company, headquartered in Budapest, had a turnover of approximately EUR 15 million last year and close to 40 employees.

Overall, Sameday plans to invest more than EUR 60 million this year, with half of the sum directed towards increasing the delivery capacity by expanding the out-of-home network.

“The acquisition of Practic is another step in Sameday’s plan to expand its regional footprint. We remain committed to reaching 8,500 delivery points in the three countries we operate it by the end of the year, through easybox units and introducing shop-in-shop solutions,” Lucian Baltaru, CEO of Sameday, said.

Sameday Hungary was launched in 2020. The company’s Bulgarian branch followed in 2022.

(Photo: the company)

