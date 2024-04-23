Romania's courier company Sameday to take over Hungarian peer Sprinter

Romania's courier company Sameday, the operator of the easybox locker network part of the eMAG group, announced it is taking over the Hungarian courier firm Sprinter to strengthen the network of out-of-home delivery points.

"The deal brings together Sprinter's decades of solid local market knowledge and service culture with Sameday, a dynamic and constantly growing company equipped with leading technology in the regional delivery and courier market. Thus, Sameday generates new competitive options for online businesses, both in Hungary and Romania, but also for multinational companies," Sameday said in a press release quoted by Economica.net.

The transaction is under review by the Competition Council and is expected to be completed by the middle of the year.

The Hungarian company has more than 450 delivery points, which would increase the Sameday out-of-home infrastructure in Hungary by more than 60%.

By the end of 2024, the Sameday out-of-home network in Hungary will reach almost 2,200 easybox lockers and delivery points, with coverage in all major cities and regions in Hungary and which will be activated in the next period for online stores that ship cross-border.

Following the Spring takeover in Hungary and further expansion in the region, the Romanian online stores will be able to use an extensive network of over 6,000 easybox lockers and delivery points in Romania, Hungary, and Bulgaria by the end of June and 8,500 by the end of 2024.

Sameday is in its fourth year of activity in Hungary and its second year of presence in Bulgaria.

Against the backdrop of the upward trend in the number of parcels delivered in the region, in 2024, the Sameday Group announced that it will invest approximately EUR 30 million in increasing the delivery capacity by expanding the out-of-home network.

The total investment planned by the Sameday Group for 2024 is over EUR 60 million and will be directed towards expanding the regional out-of-home network, technological development, and optimization of processing and delivery capacity and speed.

(Photo source: Facebook/Sameday)