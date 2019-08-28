Survey: Romanian employees in pharma industry have lowest salaries in CEE

The average net salary in the local pharma industry is of EUR 656 per month, according to wage comparison tool Paylab.ro, launched last year by job platform eJobs.ro. It is the lowest value among CEE countries.

By comparison, in Bulgaria, where salaries are usually lower than in Romania across almost all industries, the net average salary is of EUR 887, according to Paylab.ro data.

The best paid pharma employees in the region are the Estonians, with net average salaries nearing EUR 1,400 monthly. They are followed by employees in Lithuania, with EUR 1,100, and the Czech Republic, with EUR 1,071.

Meanwhile, in Latvia, an employee in this industry earns on average EUR 994 monthly, while in Hungary the average monthly salary is of EUR 982 and in Slovakia of EUR 952.

“There were years when the pharma industry was one of the most sought after by candidates because of the high salaries it offered. It is still one of the best-paid sectors, but, in the meantime, other areas grew and, with the rapid expansion, they needed to compensate with high salaries and surpassed the levels in the pharma industry. I am referring here to IT, and, of course, banking, financial services, legal services. Once the expansion rhythm reached a certain level, the salary increase pace stabilized,” Bogdan Badea, CEO of eJobs Romania, explained.

Currently, over 700 pharma industry jobs are available at eJobs.ro. Three quarters of them target candidates with 2-5 years of experience or at senior level, of over 5 years of experience.

(Photo: Pixabay)

