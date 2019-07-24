Report: Romanian IT experts get lowest wages in the region

Estonian IT specialists are paid the highest salaries in the region, namely EUR 1,567 per month, according to Romanian online recruiting platform eJobs. They are followed by the IT engineers in Slovenia, with EUR 1,341 a month, Czechia (EUR 1,289), and Slovakia (EUR 1,159).

With an average net salary of EUR 805 per month, Romanian IT experts earn the least in the region, according to the report by eJobs.

“Romanian IT experts earn less than their peers from other countries in the region, with the difference being in some cases from simple to double, as is the case with Estonia, for example, where the average net salary of an IT expert is EUR1,567,” said Bogdan Badea, eJobs Romania CEO.

However, the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) shows that companies and other employers in Romania are paying IT net salaries of RON 6,683 (about EUR 1,400) on average.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)