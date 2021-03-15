Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/15/2021 - 08:30
Capital markets

Shares of RO cybersecurity firm SafeTech up another 12% on free share distribution

15 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shares of Romanian cybersecurity firm SafeTech Innovations (SAFE) rose by 12% on Friday, March 12, after the company convened the shareholders to approve the distribution of free shares. Thus, the shareholders will have to vote in the EGMS on April 16, the increase of the share capital by RON 2.5 mln from last year's net profit.

The company will issue 12.5 million new shares that will be distributed to the shareholders free of charge. Each shareholder will get four newly issued shares for each share held on July 20, 2021.

SafeTech listed its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market on January 21, 2021. On the first day, the shares reached RON, six times more than the price paid by investors in a private placement that the company carried out in October. On Friday, the SAFE shares closed at RON 41.3, 72% more compared to the price in the first session.

The shares of Romanian smartphone producer iHunt Technology (HUNT) also went up by 9.1% on Friday after the company made a similar proposal to capitalize its 2020 profit and distribute free shares to its shareholders. iHunt will issue four new shares for each share held, and the total capital increase amounts to RON 5.64 mln.

The iHUNT shares have doubled their price since the beginning of this year and are up more than ten times in the last 12 months.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/15/2021 - 08:30
Capital markets

Shares of RO cybersecurity firm SafeTech up another 12% on free share distribution

15 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shares of Romanian cybersecurity firm SafeTech Innovations (SAFE) rose by 12% on Friday, March 12, after the company convened the shareholders to approve the distribution of free shares. Thus, the shareholders will have to vote in the EGMS on April 16, the increase of the share capital by RON 2.5 mln from last year's net profit.

The company will issue 12.5 million new shares that will be distributed to the shareholders free of charge. Each shareholder will get four newly issued shares for each share held on July 20, 2021.

SafeTech listed its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market on January 21, 2021. On the first day, the shares reached RON, six times more than the price paid by investors in a private placement that the company carried out in October. On Friday, the SAFE shares closed at RON 41.3, 72% more compared to the price in the first session.

The shares of Romanian smartphone producer iHunt Technology (HUNT) also went up by 9.1% on Friday after the company made a similar proposal to capitalize its 2020 profit and distribute free shares to its shareholders. iHunt will issue four new shares for each share held, and the total capital increase amounts to RON 5.64 mln.

The iHUNT shares have doubled their price since the beginning of this year and are up more than ten times in the last 12 months.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas