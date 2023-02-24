Ryanair to launch four new routes from Iasi airport in March

Ultra-low-cost carrier Ryanair will open its first routes from Iasi airport starting March 26. The company will operate 25 flights per week to Dublin, Milan, Paris, and Brussels.

"Iasi, the third largest city in Romania, is an important cultural and university center. We are confident that the new routes will not only allow more advantageous travel for passengers from Iasi and the region, but at the same time will inspire tourists from outside to visit this wonderful city. Ryanair will process over 250,000 passengers to and from Iasi this year and will create over 175 jobs," said Alicja Wójcik-Gołębiowska, Country Manager Ryanair CEE & Baltics, cited by Economedia.

The director of Iasi Airport, Romeo Vatra, believes that Ryanair's arrival will lead to an increase in traffic.

"Ryanair is the fifth airline to operate at the Iasi Airport this year. Collaboration with the low-cost operator will be reflected in multiple travel opportunities to important European cities. Ryanair's arrival in Iasi will undoubtedly contribute to increasing the number of passengers with the introduction of new direct routes. These growth prospects compel us to continue developing the airport, and with the new terminal becoming functional in 2024, we will be able to support the traffic of 3.3 million passengers annually, double the capacity of the existing infrastructure," Vatra said.

Ryanair is offering discounted tickets for trips scheduled between April and October 2023 for the launch of its first flights from Iasi.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dominik Fiebigre | Dreamstime.com)