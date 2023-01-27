Business

Wizz Air adds three new routes from Romania to Greece, Luxembourg

27 January 2023
Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced three new routes from the Romanian airports of Bucharest and Timisoara to Luxembourg and Greece's Skiathos and Zakynthos. All flights will be available starting June this year.

The airline will fly from Bucharest to Luxembourg twice a week (on Tuesdays and Saturdays) beginning June 13 and to Skiathos, Greece starting June 15 (on Thursdays and Sundays).

Also beginning June 15, Wizz Air will connect Timisoara to Zakynthos in Greece. This route will be operated once a week, on Thursdays.

Tickets can already be booked online on the company's website or via the app for prices starting at RON 149 and RON 169, respectively.

Earlier this month, the air carrier also announced the launch of its first flights from Romania to Turkey, starting this spring. It introduced three new routes from Iași to Istanbul and from Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest to Antalya.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

1

