Politics

Romania summons Russian ambassador in Bucharest on Polish drones incident

12 September 2025

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) summoned the Russian ambassador to Bucharest on September 11 to convey its position of firm condemnation of the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones, according to a ministry's press release.

"The Romanian side stressed that, by its gravity, implications and scope, the incident represents an unprecedented escalation, as well as a threat to the security of the citizens of an Allied state and strategic partner of Romania," the MAE said.

Equally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded the Russian side about previous attacks by Russian forces against Ukrainian targets in the vicinity of the border with Romania. 

"The irresponsible nature of these attacks, which affect national security and stability in the wider Black Sea region and the imperative of respecting sovereignty and international law at the mouths of the Danube, was emphasised again," the statement said.

President Nicușor Dan has also expressed Romania's solidarity with Poland and assured that Romania is ready to address similar threats.

Poland and NATO countries have demonstrated that they are prepared and that they have a real-time reaction, president Dan said, commenting on the shooting down of drones that entered Polish airspace. 

"The procedure was clear. Article four of the Nato treaty speaks of consultation. This needed to happen. It happened today, immediately after the incident. From Romania's perspective, it is obvious that we must be in solidarity with Poland, and we expressed this directly. And we participated in this consultation, which will continue. Poland and Nato countries have demonstrated that they are prepared and that they have a real-time reaction," the president said for TVR1.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

