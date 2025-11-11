Russian drone falls on Romanian territory while weather keeps fighter jets grounded

A Russian drone fell on Romanian territory, in the Grindu area of Tulcea County, approximately 5 km from the border with Ukraine, on the night of Monday to Tuesday, November 10 to 11. The incident was condemned by the Romanian Foreign Ministry, while the president labeled it “an accident.”

The drone was most likely part of an attack carried out by Russia on Ukrainian ports located along the Danube. Several explosions were reported near the Romanian border after numerous Geranium drones targeted the ports in the area of the cities of Izmail and Reni, according to Biziday.

Foreign minister Oana Țoiu was the first to condemn the incident. “Last night, Russia once again bombed Ukraine, with consequences on Romanian territory. The Russian bombing last night of Ukrainian commercial port infrastructure caused the fall of drone fragments in a populated area on Romanian territory,” she wrote on Twitter.

“These actions are part of a series of similar incidents and represent a feature of Russia’s war of aggression. This is also reflected in Russia’s systematic provocations against the EU and NATO. We will not hesitate to increase the price that Russia pays for such reckless and illegal actions,” the minister added.

After the drone fell to the ground, teams from the Defense Ministry went to the site and found drone fragments. They secured the area and began investigations. The institution noted that the Romanian Army was unable to scramble fighter jets due to unfavorable weather conditions.

“On the night of November 10 to 11, 2025, the Russian Federation launched new air attacks on Ukrainian ports along the Danube. MApN radars detected the presence of groups of drones in the area adjacent to the national airspace, which led to the preventive activation of air defense systems. Weather conditions in the southeastern part of the country did not allow aircraft from the Air Police combat service to take off,” the Ministry said in a press release.

Commenting on the issue, president Nicușor Dan said that it was “an accident” and that “this has happened before.”

In September, Russian drones appeared to intentionally violate Romanian airspace twice, despite official denials. Moreover, since the start of the war, several drones have fallen on Romanian territory while attacking Ukrainian ports.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Trentinness | Dreamstime.com)