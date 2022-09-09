Rupert Friend joins John Malkovich in film about famed Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache

Emmy award nominee Rupert Friend has joined John Malkovich in The Yellow Tie, a Romanian-British co-production about famed Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache, a press release said.

Friend, known from other top productions such as Homeland, The Young Victoria and, more recently, Anatomy of a Scandal, will play the young Sergiu Celibidache. Meanwhile, Malkovich will take on the role of Celibidache in his later years.

"I am thrilled to be working again with John, one of our greatest actors. It is an honor to share with him the responsibility of portraying a man as fascinating, complex and talented as Sergiu Celibidache. I'm excited to bring his story to the big screen," Rupert Friend said.

The Yellow Tie will shoot in Romania with Serge Ioan Celebidachi (son of the conductor) as the director and based on a screenplay by James Olivier and Serge Ioan Celebidachi.

The film is produced by Adela Vrînceanu-Celebidachi and Cristina Dobrițoiu (Oblique Media Film), Andrei Boncea, Christopher Milburn (Frame Film, Romania), and James Olivier (Celi Films, UK), alongside executive producer Robert W. Cort.

With a career spanning more than five decades, Sergiu Celibidache is one of Romania's most famous musicians. He was born in Roman, Neamt county, lived in Iași and was kicked out of home by his father when he declared his love for music. After living on the edge on the streets of Bucharest, he traveled to Berlin to pursue his dream but faced prejudice and discrimination. He survived World War II and, against all odds, won a competition to become the youngest conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Romanian musician became one of the most emblematic conductors of the 20th century. But he was also known for his refusal to record music, which made him a highly controversial figure.

(Photo source: PR; credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)