Culture

John Malkovich to play Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache in upcoming film

20 September 2021
John Malkovich is set to play Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache in the film The Yellow Tie, Variety reported.

The conductor's son, Serge Ioan Celebidachi, and James Olivier wrote the script for the biopic, scheduled to film in Romania in the first part of 2022.

Malkovich will play Celibidache in his later years. The actor for the part of young Celibidache was not cast yet.

Celebidachi will direct the film, a co-production between Oblique Media Film and Celi Films of the UK. Adela Vrînceanu Celebidachi, Cristina Dobrițoiu, Titi Rădoaie and James Olivier are the producers. Celebidachi previously directed Octav (2017), Sergiu Celibidache's Garden (1997) and Taming the Apex (2013).

With a career spanning more than five decades, Sergiu Celibidache (1912-1996) was a principal conductor of the Berliner Philharmoniker (1946-1952) and the Munich Philharmonic (1979-1996), among other tenures he held with several other European orchestras. Regarded as the leading Bruckner specialist of his time, he was known for his opposition to recording music.

(Photo: Palinchak | Dreamstime.com)

Culture

John Malkovich to play Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache in upcoming film

20 September 2021
