Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 05/05/2021 - 08:25
Politics

Ruling partners remain divided over Bucharest municipality budget

05 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The reformist platform USR-PLUS explained its vote against Bucharest's budget planning drafted by mayor Nicusor Dan, arguing that the municipality's revenues can't exceed, under the most optimistic scenario, RON 5 bln (just over EUR 1 bln) - versus RON 7 bln envisaged in the document rejected by the City Council last week.

The Liberals (PNL), the reformists' partners in the national and local ruling coalition, claim directly or indirectly that the reformists are actually pressing to control the municipality's activity in the health area, News.ro reported. USR-PLUS wants deputy mayor Horia Tomescu to be given full control over the sector (to pursue reforms better), and the reformists are not hiding this. They only claim that there is no connection between their request and their vote on the budget.

The discussion between prime minister Florin Citu and Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan hasn't settled the dispute.

PM Citu warned that the general Government would not finance a possible fiscal slippage of Bucharest municipality. He said that the Government helped the municipality with the budget design - but also refused to comment on how realistic the RON 7 bln revenues are.

"I think that those who sketched the budget must come up with this explanation," he said.

"So far, the budget execution [at a central level] shows that we have higher revenues than we planned," Citu also stated.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 19:48
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 05/05/2021 - 08:25
Politics

Ruling partners remain divided over Bucharest municipality budget

05 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The reformist platform USR-PLUS explained its vote against Bucharest's budget planning drafted by mayor Nicusor Dan, arguing that the municipality's revenues can't exceed, under the most optimistic scenario, RON 5 bln (just over EUR 1 bln) - versus RON 7 bln envisaged in the document rejected by the City Council last week.

The Liberals (PNL), the reformists' partners in the national and local ruling coalition, claim directly or indirectly that the reformists are actually pressing to control the municipality's activity in the health area, News.ro reported. USR-PLUS wants deputy mayor Horia Tomescu to be given full control over the sector (to pursue reforms better), and the reformists are not hiding this. They only claim that there is no connection between their request and their vote on the budget.

The discussion between prime minister Florin Citu and Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan hasn't settled the dispute.

PM Citu warned that the general Government would not finance a possible fiscal slippage of Bucharest municipality. He said that the Government helped the municipality with the budget design - but also refused to comment on how realistic the RON 7 bln revenues are.

"I think that those who sketched the budget must come up with this explanation," he said.

"So far, the budget execution [at a central level] shows that we have higher revenues than we planned," Citu also stated.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 19:48
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months
27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?