Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 04/29/2021 - 09:02
Politics

RO ruling coalition members clash over Bucharest municipality’s budget

29 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest's General Council rejected the municipality's draft budget for this year on Wednesday, April 28. Only 17 council members voted for the budget proposed by mayor Nicusor Dan, while 22 voted against and 14 abstained.

The reformist alliance USR-PLUS, which is part of the majority in the City Council alongside the National Liberal Party (PNL), claimed that the RON 7 billion budget was unrealistic as previous estimates put it at RON 4.5-5 bln (around EUR 1 bln), News.ro reported.

Mayor Nicusor Dan - who ran on the Liberals ticket and saw his ties with former colleagues within reformist USR-PLUS deteriorating gradually afterward - said he was dissatisfied with the risk of delaying the investments and facing problems with the debt service as a result of the vote. He blamed the reformist alliance USR-PLUS, which abstained from the vote on the budget, for the failure and urged it to come up with its own version of the budget.

Prime minister Florin Citu intervened in this conflict and promised to talk with deputy prime minister Dan Barna (a co-president of the USR-PLUS alliance) and see what the problems are.

"We need a budget for Bucharest quickly. These are investments that need to be made," added the head of the Government.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 01/26/2021 - 12:03
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 04/29/2021 - 09:02
Politics

RO ruling coalition members clash over Bucharest municipality’s budget

29 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest's General Council rejected the municipality's draft budget for this year on Wednesday, April 28. Only 17 council members voted for the budget proposed by mayor Nicusor Dan, while 22 voted against and 14 abstained.

The reformist alliance USR-PLUS, which is part of the majority in the City Council alongside the National Liberal Party (PNL), claimed that the RON 7 billion budget was unrealistic as previous estimates put it at RON 4.5-5 bln (around EUR 1 bln), News.ro reported.

Mayor Nicusor Dan - who ran on the Liberals ticket and saw his ties with former colleagues within reformist USR-PLUS deteriorating gradually afterward - said he was dissatisfied with the risk of delaying the investments and facing problems with the debt service as a result of the vote. He blamed the reformist alliance USR-PLUS, which abstained from the vote on the budget, for the failure and urged it to come up with its own version of the budget.

Prime minister Florin Citu intervened in this conflict and promised to talk with deputy prime minister Dan Barna (a co-president of the USR-PLUS alliance) and see what the problems are.

"We need a budget for Bucharest quickly. These are investments that need to be made," added the head of the Government.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 01/26/2021 - 12:03
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage