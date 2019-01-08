Irish singer Ronan Keating on stage at Romania’s Golden Stag festival this month

Irish singer Ronan Keating, the former co-lead singer of Boyzone, will perform at this year’s edition of the Golden Stag (Cerbul de Aur) festival that will be organized in the mountain city of Brasov later this month. The artist will go on stage on August 24, during the festival's gala.

Singer, songwriter and vocal coach at talent shows, Ronan Keating has an impressive career. He was co-lead singer of the Boyzone band, with which he released seven studio albums and numerous hits and sold 25 million albums. He began his solo career in 2000 and so far recorded ten albums. His single "When You Say Nothing at All" from the soundtrack of the movie "Notting Hill" traveled the world and peaked at number one in several countries.

The 19th edition of the Golden Stag festival will be organized in Brasov between August 22 and August 25. In addition to the invited artists’ performances, 12 finalists of the international interpretation competition will compete for the Grand Trophy and prizes of EUR 55,000. More details are available here.

(Photo source: Wikipedia/SuperDopeBass)