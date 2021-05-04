Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 04/05/2021 - 07:51
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Romgaz is sole bidder for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea project

05 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian natural gas company Romgaz (SNG), backed by the Government, is the only bidder for the 50% stake held by the US group ExxonMobil in local offshore gas perimeter Neptun Deep, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The US company has already invested USD 750 million as the perimeter operator in partnership with Romanian group OMV Petrom.

While a deal is becoming increasingly likely, it remains unclear which of the two partners will manage the project.

While Romgaz should, in principle, "inherit" the role from Exxon, some question its experience in offshore projects.

Sources familiar with the deal hinted that the Romanian state-owned company would be given the leading role in the project for political reasons - to gain the support of the Social Democrat opposition that is in principle more supportive to state-owned, national enterprises.

Energy minister Virgil Popescu recently stated that Romgaz could manage the project. However, some experts express concerns about the pace of the development of the project in case Romgaz would take over as the operator. "It is very important to see who will be the operator of the whole project.

ExxonMobil clearly had the experience to manage the investment. With the Americans, Neptun Deep could have been completed within three years after making an investment decision. However, Romgaz's experience is related to onshore production, which could raise certain problems," said people familiar with the project.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 04/05/2021 - 07:51
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Romgaz is sole bidder for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea project

05 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian natural gas company Romgaz (SNG), backed by the Government, is the only bidder for the 50% stake held by the US group ExxonMobil in local offshore gas perimeter Neptun Deep, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The US company has already invested USD 750 million as the perimeter operator in partnership with Romanian group OMV Petrom.

While a deal is becoming increasingly likely, it remains unclear which of the two partners will manage the project.

While Romgaz should, in principle, "inherit" the role from Exxon, some question its experience in offshore projects.

Sources familiar with the deal hinted that the Romanian state-owned company would be given the leading role in the project for political reasons - to gain the support of the Social Democrat opposition that is in principle more supportive to state-owned, national enterprises.

Energy minister Virgil Popescu recently stated that Romgaz could manage the project. However, some experts express concerns about the pace of the development of the project in case Romgaz would take over as the operator. "It is very important to see who will be the operator of the whole project.

ExxonMobil clearly had the experience to manage the investment. With the Americans, Neptun Deep could have been completed within three years after making an investment decision. However, Romgaz's experience is related to onshore production, which could raise certain problems," said people familiar with the project.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village
31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
26 March 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange