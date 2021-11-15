Romania's Romgaz reports 22.7% higher net profit in Jan-Sep

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

In the first nine months of 2021, Romgaz Group announced that its revenues rose by 19.8% YoY to RON 3.50 bln. In Q3 alone, its consolidated revenue increased by 71.9% YoY.

The Group’s net profit increased slightly steeper, by 22.7% YoY to RON 1.156 bln.

Consolidated net profit per share (EPS) was RON 3.0, 22.7% higher than the one recorded in the first nine months of 2020.

Achieved margins of consolidated net profit (33.07%), consolidated EBIT (37.50%), and consolidated EBITDA (51.69%) are relatively similar to those recorded in the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2020 (32.28%; 36.71% and 52.74% respectively) and maintain Group’s profitability.

(Photo source: Facebook/Romgaz)