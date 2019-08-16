Romanian gas producer considers investing in LNG terminal project in Greece

Romgaz, a natural gas producer 70% controlled by the Romanian state through the Ministry of Energy, could invest in a Greek liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal project planned to be developed in the Aegean Sea by private company Gastrade -- part of the Greek private energy group Copelouzos, Profit.ro reported.

Bulgaria's national gas transmission system operator Bulgartransgaz, as well as Cheniere Energy, one of the largest U.S. LNG exporters have expressed interest in the project as well.

Thus, Romgaz is considering the possibility of taking over 20% of the shares of the project company that would develop the LNG Alexandroupolis terminal, Gastrade.

The final decision will belong to the shareholders of Romgaz.

The Alexandroupolis LNG terminal would have a transit capacity of over 6 billion cubic meters of gas per year and a storage capacity of 170,000 cubic meters of LNG.

Romgaz considers developing cogeneration plant with Oradea municipality

