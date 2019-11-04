Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/11/2019 - 09:46
Business
Romgaz considers developing cogeneration plant with Oradea municipality
11 April 2019
Romgaz, Romania’s state-controlled natural gas producer, considers a new investment in a combined power and heating plant (or cogeneration plant) in Oradea, in partnership with the municipality, Profit.ro reported.

The company ponders setting up an association with the operator of the centralized heating system in the city, controlled by the City Hall. Thus, a working group was set up within the company to prepare a feasibility report to jointly develop with Termoficare Oradea SA a high-efficiency cogeneration unit, according to a company document.

Romgaz is already working on a new 430 MW gas power plant at Iernut. It also announced plans to build a new combined-cycle power plant (a power plant that used the heat generated in the first cycle to make more power) with an installed power of 400-500 MW at Mintia, for which it is planning to complete its feasibility study by the end of August this year.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook / Romgaz)

