Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 04/05/2021 - 07:55
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Romgaz officially fires contractor for 460MW power plant

05 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-controlled natural gas producer Romgaz (SNG) has officially terminated the contract for the development of the Iernut gas-fired power plant, signed in 2016, News.ro reported.

The contractor was the association Duro Felguera (Spain) - Romelectro (Romania).

The reason for terminating the contract is the non-execution, in time, of the contractual obligations by the contractor.

Initially scheduled for completion by the end of 2019, the plant is not yet ready, and Romgaz is currently estimating how much work is needed.

The Romanian gas company wants to complete the plant as quickly as possible. Romgaz hired the contractor to build a modern gas-fired plant for EUR 260 mln on the location of the Iernut power plant taken over from thermal power group Elcen in exchange for RON 658 mln (EUR 146 mln) worth of debt.

The main equipment and basic engineering were supposed to be provided by Duro Felguera, and Romelectro was supposed to take care of the construction - assembly works, the detailed engineering part, and the delivery of the auxiliary equipment.

Romgaz has planned investments of RON 15.69 billion (over EUR 3 bln) by 2025, mostly in offshore projects in the Black Sea. Of this amount, the company wants to invest RON 3.66 bln (EUR 730 mln) in electricity production at the Iernut and Mintia power plants, and renewable energy projects.

(Photo: Romgaz Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 11:41
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 04/05/2021 - 07:55
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Romgaz officially fires contractor for 460MW power plant

05 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-controlled natural gas producer Romgaz (SNG) has officially terminated the contract for the development of the Iernut gas-fired power plant, signed in 2016, News.ro reported.

The contractor was the association Duro Felguera (Spain) - Romelectro (Romania).

The reason for terminating the contract is the non-execution, in time, of the contractual obligations by the contractor.

Initially scheduled for completion by the end of 2019, the plant is not yet ready, and Romgaz is currently estimating how much work is needed.

The Romanian gas company wants to complete the plant as quickly as possible. Romgaz hired the contractor to build a modern gas-fired plant for EUR 260 mln on the location of the Iernut power plant taken over from thermal power group Elcen in exchange for RON 658 mln (EUR 146 mln) worth of debt.

The main equipment and basic engineering were supposed to be provided by Duro Felguera, and Romelectro was supposed to take care of the construction - assembly works, the detailed engineering part, and the delivery of the auxiliary equipment.

Romgaz has planned investments of RON 15.69 billion (over EUR 3 bln) by 2025, mostly in offshore projects in the Black Sea. Of this amount, the company wants to invest RON 3.66 bln (EUR 730 mln) in electricity production at the Iernut and Mintia power plants, and renewable energy projects.

(Photo: Romgaz Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 11:41
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village
31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
26 March 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange