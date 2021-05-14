Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 05/14/2021 - 13:57
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Romanian gas producer Romgaz sees lower sales and lower profit in Q1

14 May 2021
Romanian state-controlled gas producer Romgaz (SNG) recorded a 7.2% drop in revenues in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the similar period of 2020 to RON 1.33 bln (EUR 270 mln). The net profit went down by 18.9% year-on-year to RON 464 mln (EUR 94.3 mln).

The company’s gas production was 3.7% lower than in Q1 2020 while the electricity production went down 22%. The first quarter report can be found here.

Romgaz’s shares were not influenced by the report. Since the beginning of this year, the SNG shares are up 17.4% (as of May 14), close to the 18% increase of the BET index.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
