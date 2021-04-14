Profile picture for user andreich
Romgaz committed to complete 430MW power plant this year

14 April 2021
Romgaz is ready to complete on its own the 430MW gas-fired power plant that it develops at Iernut, unless the contractor comes up with a viable solution, Aristotel Jude, the general manager of the Romanian natural gas company, stated at a press conference, Economica.net reported.

Romgaz terminated, in early April, the EUR 268 million (VAT not included) contract signed in 2016 with the consortium formed by Spain’s Duro Felguera and its Romanian partner Romelectro, after the contractor repeatedly delayed the completion of the works.

The power plant was initially scheduled for commissioning at the beginning of 2020. On April 9, Romgaz suspended the termination notice and gave the contractor a 14-day deadline to come up with an alternative proposal.

Romgaz needs to complete the project this year not to lose the EUR 69 mln grant received from the national budget for the project, Jude explained.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Romgaz)

