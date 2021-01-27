Romanian exhibition center Romexpo to organise virtual tourism fair in February

Romexpo, the biggest Romanian exhibition center, launches #TTRVirtual, the first event in the 2021 exhibition calendar that will take place on a digital platform only.

Romania's Tourism Fair will take place between February 18 and 21 and aims to support the entire tourism industry, which is severely affected during this period.

"We wanted to stay in touch with our visitors, exhibitors, and partners. With the help of technology, perseverance and professionalism, we developed the concept #TTRVirtual - an event that reflects the experience of the Romexpo Exhibition Center in the online environment. I invite travel agencies, tour operators, authorities promoting the most beautiful places in Romania, local and international circuit organizers to join us in confidence," said Ionel Gagu, president and general manager of Romexpo.

According to the organizers, visitors to the # TTRVirtual2021 platform will have the best experience in the field of tourism.

The access will be free and based on registration before the start of the fair. Visitors can find special discounts using the platform's smart search engine.

