New travel app helps English speaking tourists discover Bucharest

A new app offering English speaking tourists information about top attractions, shopping experiences, or entertainment venues in Bucharest was recently launched in Romania.

For now, the Visit Bucharest Today app is only available for Android mobile devices. In early December, the team behind the project will also launch an iOS version for iPhone users.

The app guides users through six main categories: Attractions, Tours&Trips, Vibe, Shopping, Tips, and Top Bucharest.

Tourists and locals who want to discover the capital can also try the Visitbucharest.today platform. This website also presents destinations within a day trip distance from Bucharest, such as Dracula’s Castle, the medieval city of Sighisoara, or Brasov.

“Romanian tourism definitely needs a revival, and perhaps 2020 is the best year to launch online projects in anticipation of 2021, when we all hope we’ll be able to travel again, more freely and without so many restrictions,” said Adriana Gheorghe, project manager of the platform.

The website and the mobile app function together as a guide for tourists visiting Bucharest starting from 2021, but also for the locals. Thus, users can find out the main tourist attractions in Bucharest and nearby, and the events organized in the city - concerts, exhibitions, or local cultural events. In addition, Visit Bucharest Today also offers a structured list of museums, restaurants, cafes, clubs, shopping malls, casinos, spas, and parks.

Besides, as some museums launched their virtual tours during 2020, trying to attract online visitors during the lockdown, Visit Bucharest Today! integrates these tours within the platform.

(Photo source: the developers)