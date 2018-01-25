Romania’s Simona Halep reaches Australian open final

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, the current number one in the WTA ranking, will play the Australian open final for the first time in her career.

In the semifinals, she managed to defeat Germany’s Angelique Kerber, a former Australian Open winner in 2016. Halep needed three sets to beat Kerber, 6-3, 4-6, 9-7.

In the final she will play against Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki, on Saturday, January 27.

Halep has played two other Grand Slam tournament finals in her career, both at Roland Garros, in 2014 and 2017. She lost both of them.

Simona Halep becomes first Romanian to reach Australian Open semifinals

[email protected]