Romania’s OVES partners with US company MSI to develop AI-powered anti-drone and anti-missile systems

Romanian tech company OVES Enterprise has entered a strategic partnership with US-based MSI Defense Solutions to develop a new generation of AI-powered anti-drone and anti-missile systems. The collaboration marks a major step forward in defense technology, targeting the growing threat of autonomous aerial attacks on modern battlefields.

MSI is a longstanding partner of the US Department of Defense and is known for its expertise in stabilized weapon platforms and counter-drone and missile defense solutions.

The joint effort will see OVES’s proprietary Nemesis AI software integrated into MSI’s Electronic Advanced Ground Launcher System - EAGLS, a mobile platform already used for counter-unmanned aerial systems, or C-UAS.

“EAGLS was designed as a lightweight, mobile, and radar-enabled counter-UAS system - but integrating Nemesis AI takes it to another level. By fusing radar with real-time visual recognition and onboard AI decision-making, we’re enabling faster, more precise threat classification and engagement. This is about shortening kill chains, reducing operator burden, and delivering an affordable, autonomous layered defense solution that can outpace emerging drone threats at the tactical edge,” said Nguyen Trinh, CEO of MSI Defense Solutions.

As drones become increasingly autonomous and harder to track, traditional radar-based systems are showing their limits. The new system aims to overcome this by using “super sensor fusion,” combining visual (RGB), thermal, and neuromorphic cameras to detect threats independently of radar or GPS. Nemesis AI will analyze real-time data, recognize incoming threats, and recommend the best interception methods using onboard AI-driven decision-making.

According to OVES Enterprise, the system’s hardware will be specially engineered to process high data volumes with greater speed than conventional tech. It will also feature AI-powered turret control, increasing both precision and speed of response. The setup is designed to work as a stand-alone unit or as part of a larger network of defense systems.

“Our discussions with MSI started from an urgent, real-world need: to counter attack types that current systems fail to intercept. We’ve demonstrated that we can deliver more than a recognition tool – we offer a complete platform that analyzes, decides, and acts at the pace required on the ground,” stated Mihai Filip, CEO of OVES Enterprise.

Beyond its performance capabilities, the system is expected to come at half the cost of comparable defense solutions currently on the market, offering an efficient and cost-effective option for defense forces facing increasingly sophisticated threats.

Founded in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, in 2015, OVES Enterprise has grown into a major player in AI, defense, and aerospace software development, with offices across Europe, the Middle East, and the US. The company also recently launched a new division focused on drone production, reinforcing its focus on cutting-edge defense technology.

(Photo source: the company)