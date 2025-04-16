Defense

Romania to start production of military drones by the end of 2025

16 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian company Carfil, in partnership with the US company Periscope Aviation, will start producing military drones in Brasov by the end of the year, economy minister Bogdan Ivan announced in the context of the visit paid by the US Congressional delegation in Bucharest, according to Ziare.com and Bursa.ro

Two types of drones are envisaged, minister Ivan said, without disclosing more details.

"Drone production will begin in May and will reach serial capacity by the end of the year," the economy minister said.

According to him, the drones would also be exported.

The announcement came just a few months after the government signed the memorandum for the "Romanian Drone" project, launched in November 2024.

Currently, the largest Romanian drone for military use is a multicopter that can be used to transport the wounded from theaters of operations, but also to supply ammunition. Such an unmanned aircraft, which weighs almost 300 kilograms after being equipped with state-of-the-art technology, costs several hundred thousand euros.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Defense

Romania to start production of military drones by the end of 2025

16 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian company Carfil, in partnership with the US company Periscope Aviation, will start producing military drones in Brasov by the end of the year, economy minister Bogdan Ivan announced in the context of the visit paid by the US Congressional delegation in Bucharest, according to Ziare.com and Bursa.ro

Two types of drones are envisaged, minister Ivan said, without disclosing more details.

"Drone production will begin in May and will reach serial capacity by the end of the year," the economy minister said.

According to him, the drones would also be exported.

The announcement came just a few months after the government signed the memorandum for the "Romanian Drone" project, launched in November 2024.

Currently, the largest Romanian drone for military use is a multicopter that can be used to transport the wounded from theaters of operations, but also to supply ammunition. Such an unmanned aircraft, which weighs almost 300 kilograms after being equipped with state-of-the-art technology, costs several hundred thousand euros.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 April 2025
Romanians abroad
Roughly 24% of Romanians lived abroad in 2024, according to Alpha Bank analysis
16 April 2025
Transport
Chinese car company Chery to enter Romanian market in July
16 April 2025
Society
Holy Light brought from Jerusalem to Romania this weekend for Easter
16 April 2025
Justice
Four detained over violence at March protest supporting Călin Georgescu in Bucharest
16 April 2025
Politics
US Congress delegation expressed support for Romania’s Visa Waiver inclusion, government says
16 April 2025
Politics
Romanian coalition's presidential candidate Crin Antonescu denies collaborating with communist-era political police
16 April 2025
Agriculture
Romania's fruit and vegetable crops severely hit by adverse weather
16 April 2025
Defense
Romania to start production of military drones by the end of 2025