Romania to start production of military drones by the end of 2025

Romanian company Carfil, in partnership with the US company Periscope Aviation, will start producing military drones in Brasov by the end of the year, economy minister Bogdan Ivan announced in the context of the visit paid by the US Congressional delegation in Bucharest, according to Ziare.com and Bursa.ro.

Two types of drones are envisaged, minister Ivan said, without disclosing more details.

"Drone production will begin in May and will reach serial capacity by the end of the year," the economy minister said.

According to him, the drones would also be exported.

The announcement came just a few months after the government signed the memorandum for the "Romanian Drone" project, launched in November 2024.

Currently, the largest Romanian drone for military use is a multicopter that can be used to transport the wounded from theaters of operations, but also to supply ammunition. Such an unmanned aircraft, which weighs almost 300 kilograms after being equipped with state-of-the-art technology, costs several hundred thousand euros.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)