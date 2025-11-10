The 15th edition of Black Friday, organized by retailer eMAG on November 7 this year, generated orders worth over RON 986 million (EUR 193.9 million), 10% more than last year.

On a single day, over 702,000 customers ordered 3.5 million products from all categories. Customers bought over 8,500 tickets to festivals and experiences, almost 6.2 kilograms of gold, over 5,400 tourist packages and airline ticket vouchers, and 27 car orders were placed, the company said.

Compared to the previous edition, 97% more gaming products were ordered, 63% more supplements and vitamins, 50% more coffee and tea, 30% more hygiene products, and 28% more footwear items. Almost 34% of orders were paid in installments. Also, 8,500 tickets to festivals and experiences, and over 18,000 kendamas were ordered in a single day.

“Record results were also registered for sellers on eMAG Marketplace, both in terms of participation in this edition and the number of orders. Almost one-third of the products ordered by customers came from the offers of more than 15,000 partner merchants who participated in this year’s event, the largest number of sellers so far,” the company announced.

“The results of this Black Friday edition show the growing trust people have in online commerce. People used their prepared product lists, discovered new products they needed at the best prices of the year, and bought because they had prepared budgets, but also through financing solutions,” stated Tudor Manea, CEO of eMAG. More than one-third of sales were paid in zero-interest installments.

The counties of Dolj and Ilfov remained throughout the day at the top of the ranking by average order value per customer, followed by Constanţa, Timiş, and Braşov.

The categories that recorded some of the largest increases in terms of order value were: gaming products (98% increase), supplements and vitamins (63% increase), coffee and tea (50% increase), hygiene products (30% increase), footwear items (28% increase), cosmetics and personal care products (24% increase), children’s products (21% increase), and small household appliances (18% increase). There were also 27 car orders placed, and the average discount for this category was 22.3%, with most orders targeting Ford models, along with one BMW i4 eDrive35 Gran Coupe and three Volvo cars.

Founded in 2001, eMAG is an online commerce player that has developed in Romania, Hungary, and Bulgaria.

(Photo source: company photo)