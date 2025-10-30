Business

Romania's courier Sameday ready to deliver 1 mln parcels per day during Black Friday period

30 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sameday, the second-largest courier company in the Romanian market, controlled by the eMag group, has invested EUR 80 million over the last year, with funds directed towards technology, regional development, strengthening operational capacity, and expanding the easybox locker network.

The investments come in the context of a 20% increase in the company's revenues in the first nine months of the year, compared to the same period in 2024, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Thus, the company is prepared to process up to 1 million packages per day in its sorting centers during Black Friday, when it estimates an increase in volumes of approximately 70% compared to a normal period.

"The shopping season that begins with the biggest discount event of the year, Black Friday, always brings a significant increase in volumes, as well as high complexity of deliveries," said Lucian Baltaru, CEO of Sameday Group.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Sameday)

Normal
Business

Romania's courier Sameday ready to deliver 1 mln parcels per day during Black Friday period

30 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sameday, the second-largest courier company in the Romanian market, controlled by the eMag group, has invested EUR 80 million over the last year, with funds directed towards technology, regional development, strengthening operational capacity, and expanding the easybox locker network.

The investments come in the context of a 20% increase in the company's revenues in the first nine months of the year, compared to the same period in 2024, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Thus, the company is prepared to process up to 1 million packages per day in its sorting centers during Black Friday, when it estimates an increase in volumes of approximately 70% compared to a normal period.

"The shopping season that begins with the biggest discount event of the year, Black Friday, always brings a significant increase in volumes, as well as high complexity of deliveries," said Lucian Baltaru, CEO of Sameday Group.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Sameday)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 October 2025
Healthcare
Romania built zero major burn treatment centers in 10 years since the Colectiv club fire
30 October 2025
Politics
Dăruiește Viață co-founder Oana Gheorghiu sworn in as Romania’s deputy prime minister
30 October 2025
Justice
Kremlin-linked figures reportedly intervene to block extradition of Romanian mercenary Horatiu Potra
30 October 2025
Tech
Romania's marketplace eMAG trusts China's Tencent for cloud hosting, AI services
30 October 2025
Transport
Romanian airline Tarom posts EUR 60 mln gross profit in 2024 after years of losses
30 October 2025
Defense
US reaffirms commitment to Romania after announcing troop reduction
29 October 2025
Justice
Romanian Parliament, police launch probes into Bucharest residential building explosion
29 October 2025
Transport
Wizz Air launches 25 new routes in Romania for 2025–2026 winter season