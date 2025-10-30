Romania's courier Sameday ready to deliver 1 mln parcels per day during Black Friday period

Sameday, the second-largest courier company in the Romanian market, controlled by the eMag group, has invested EUR 80 million over the last year, with funds directed towards technology, regional development, strengthening operational capacity, and expanding the easybox locker network.

The investments come in the context of a 20% increase in the company's revenues in the first nine months of the year, compared to the same period in 2024, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Thus, the company is prepared to process up to 1 million packages per day in its sorting centers during Black Friday, when it estimates an increase in volumes of approximately 70% compared to a normal period.

"The shopping season that begins with the biggest discount event of the year, Black Friday, always brings a significant increase in volumes, as well as high complexity of deliveries," said Lucian Baltaru, CEO of Sameday Group.

