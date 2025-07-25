Banca Transilvania, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) since 1997 and the largest bank in Romania by assets, listed its first issue of sustainability bonds in RON, amounting to RON 1.5 billion (EUR 295 million), on the BVB.

The bonds, listed under the ticker TLV32, mark a record on the Romanian banking market. The 2,500 corporate, sustainable, non-preferred bonds have a nominal value of RON 600,000 with maturity in 2032 an annual interest rate of 8.875%.

Previously, Banca Transilvania listed on BVB two other issues of bonds in EUR: the first in 2018, amounting to EUR 285 million, under the ticker symbol TLV28E, with maturity in 2028, and the second in 2023, amounting to EUR 200 million, under the ticker symbol TLV33E, with maturity in 2033.

“Through this bond issue, we are diversifying investment options for local investors through the stock exchange. Those who choose to invest support both BT’s growth and sustainable initiatives, with immediate impact on the community and the economy. We are happy to constantly contribute to the development of the capital market, to be an example for companies that choose BVB to finance their activity and to prosper,” stated Omer Tetik, CEO of Banca Transilvania.

“The special partnership between the Bucharest Stock Exchange and Banca Transilvania demonstrates that, through sustained collaboration, strategic vision and compliance with international standards, Romanian companies can successfully access capital markets for sustainable development,” stated Remus Vulpescu, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The amount raised from the bond issue will be used by Banca Transilvania to finance sustainable projects, according to the eligibility criteria provided by the BT Sustainable Financing Framework.

Banca Transilvania was the first Romanian bank listed on the Stock Exchange on the regulated market in October 1997, two years after the reopening of the Stock Exchange in 1995, and has considerably grown since.

In the 28 years of operation with the local stock exchange, the bank’s market capitalisation has increased almost 1,000 times, reaching today over RON 30 billion, the highest value ever. At the same time, the company has distributed gross dividends amounting to RON 8.3 billion since its listing.

