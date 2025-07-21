Finance

Romania considers refinancing part of EUR 4.25 bln FX bonds due next year

21 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has already completed its plan of raising EUR 13 billion with FX bond issues on the foreign markets this year, but head of Treasury Stefan Nanu does not rule out new issues to refinance issues maturing next year, according to a Reuters interview.

"While we do not need another eurobond issue this year... it is possible that we will consider liability management on foreign markets. [...]  There are three eurobond issues which expire next year ... worth EUR 4.25 billion (USD 4.94 billion), we might do a switch," Nanu said.

He also said that this year Romania will seek to issue samurai bonds, depending on market conditions, after last year it raised USD 225 million with the first issue of samurai green bonds.

Separately, Romania will revise its public financing needs in line with the new public deficit target: rather 8% of GDP compared to 7% initially planned, according to Agerpres. The 1% of GDP differential means some EUR 3.8 billion. 

The Ministry of Finance will consequently increase the financing target for the whole year, currently at RON 231 billion (USD 53.04 billion), because the Government's initial budget deficit target of 7% of GDP is no longer valid, with Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan saying that the deficit will be "around 8% of GDP."

"We have already covered 74% of the initial financing needs for this year, and with a high foreign exchange buffer. We have flexibility and room to maneuver to adapt, once the budget review shows a higher deficit," Nanu said.

He said that Romanian retail investors could end up buying RON 45-50 billion (USD 11.48 billion) worth of bonds this year. Initially, a way to offer households a wider range of savings instruments, bonds to retail investors have become an important part of the ministry's financing strategy. The institution expects debt to reach 58.1% of GDP this year, based on the deficit target of 7% of GDP.

Nanu explained that debt will exceed 60% of GDP next year. Brussels expects Romania to reduce its deficit below 3% of GDP by 2030.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Breeze393/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Finance

Romania considers refinancing part of EUR 4.25 bln FX bonds due next year

21 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has already completed its plan of raising EUR 13 billion with FX bond issues on the foreign markets this year, but head of Treasury Stefan Nanu does not rule out new issues to refinance issues maturing next year, according to a Reuters interview.

"While we do not need another eurobond issue this year... it is possible that we will consider liability management on foreign markets. [...]  There are three eurobond issues which expire next year ... worth EUR 4.25 billion (USD 4.94 billion), we might do a switch," Nanu said.

He also said that this year Romania will seek to issue samurai bonds, depending on market conditions, after last year it raised USD 225 million with the first issue of samurai green bonds.

Separately, Romania will revise its public financing needs in line with the new public deficit target: rather 8% of GDP compared to 7% initially planned, according to Agerpres. The 1% of GDP differential means some EUR 3.8 billion. 

The Ministry of Finance will consequently increase the financing target for the whole year, currently at RON 231 billion (USD 53.04 billion), because the Government's initial budget deficit target of 7% of GDP is no longer valid, with Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan saying that the deficit will be "around 8% of GDP."

"We have already covered 74% of the initial financing needs for this year, and with a high foreign exchange buffer. We have flexibility and room to maneuver to adapt, once the budget review shows a higher deficit," Nanu said.

He said that Romanian retail investors could end up buying RON 45-50 billion (USD 11.48 billion) worth of bonds this year. Initially, a way to offer households a wider range of savings instruments, bonds to retail investors have become an important part of the ministry's financing strategy. The institution expects debt to reach 58.1% of GDP this year, based on the deficit target of 7% of GDP.

Nanu explained that debt will exceed 60% of GDP next year. Brussels expects Romania to reduce its deficit below 3% of GDP by 2030.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Breeze393/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 July 2025
Environment
Code Red heat alert in southern Romania as temperatures expected to soar past 40°C
21 July 2025
Defense
Ukrainian military aircraft briefly enter Romanian airspace during major Russian attack
21 July 2025
Macro
New EU budget envisages 17% more cohesion and agriculture funds for Romania
21 July 2025
Politics
Romanian PM delivers update on planned local administration reforms
21 July 2025
Society
Motorcycle crash on Romania’s mountain road Transalpina leaves two foreign tourists dead, one injured
21 July 2025
Politics
Romania and Germany sign action plan to deepen bilateral cooperation
18 July 2025
Justice
Council of Europe report: Romania among six European countries facing severe prison overcrowding
18 July 2025
Entertainment
Chris Hemsworth's surprise drum performance with Ed Sheeran in Bucharest featured in new ‘Limitless’ season