Third of Romanians in Spain have higher education, report shows

A third of Romanians living in Spain have higher education, even though the majority work in fields, unlike other nationalities, especially those from northern Europe, according to a new report from the Spanish Statistical Institute quoted by Digi24.

The study is complex and details the structure of the Romanian community. It shows that 30% of Romanians (or 217,000 people) in Spain have higher education, even though the report also states that the majority work in agriculture or jobs that do not require high qualifications.

Overall, data shows that the population of Spain increased by 105,488 during the third quarter of 2025, reaching 49.4 million on October 1, 2025, a maximum value since reporting began in 1971.

The population increased in all regions of Spain in the third quarter of this year, compared to the previous one. The number of households was 19,684,380, an increase of 55,109.

Out of the total population, 9.8 million were born abroad, and 7.1 million have a foreign nationality. Romanians are the third largest immigrant nationality, although they were the first until three years ago. The main immigrant nationalities were Colombian, Moroccan, and Romanian.

Residents with foreign nationality increased by 78,937 compared to the second quarter of this year.

There are 725,000 children under 15 born to immigrants. In this group, Romanians are in second place, with 105,000, after Moroccans, who have 151,000, and ahead of Ukrainians, with over 60,000 children.

On the other hand, the largest number of emigrants were Spanish (9,100), Colombian (8,200), Moroccan (7,900), and Romanian (4,400 departures).

(Photo source: Sjankauskas | Dreamstime.com)