Romanians abroad

Third of Romanians in Spain have higher education, report shows

14 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A third of Romanians living in Spain have higher education, even though the majority work in fields, unlike other nationalities, especially those from northern Europe, according to a new report from the Spanish Statistical Institute quoted by Digi24

The study is complex and details the structure of the Romanian community. It shows that 30% of Romanians (or 217,000 people) in Spain have higher education, even though the report also states that the majority work in agriculture or jobs that do not require high qualifications.

Overall, data shows that the population of Spain increased by 105,488 during the third quarter of 2025, reaching 49.4 million on October 1, 2025, a maximum value since reporting began in 1971.

The population increased in all regions of Spain in the third quarter of this year, compared to the previous one. The number of households was 19,684,380, an increase of 55,109.

Out of the total population, 9.8 million were born abroad, and 7.1 million have a foreign nationality. Romanians are the third largest immigrant nationality, although they were the first until three years ago. The main immigrant nationalities were Colombian, Moroccan, and Romanian.

Residents with foreign nationality increased by 78,937 compared to the second quarter of this year.

There are 725,000 children under 15 born to immigrants. In this group, Romanians are in second place, with 105,000, after Moroccans, who have 151,000, and ahead of Ukrainians, with over 60,000 children.  

On the other hand, the largest number of emigrants were Spanish (9,100), Colombian (8,200), Moroccan (7,900), and Romanian (4,400 departures). 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sjankauskas | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Romanians abroad

Third of Romanians in Spain have higher education, report shows

14 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A third of Romanians living in Spain have higher education, even though the majority work in fields, unlike other nationalities, especially those from northern Europe, according to a new report from the Spanish Statistical Institute quoted by Digi24

The study is complex and details the structure of the Romanian community. It shows that 30% of Romanians (or 217,000 people) in Spain have higher education, even though the report also states that the majority work in agriculture or jobs that do not require high qualifications.

Overall, data shows that the population of Spain increased by 105,488 during the third quarter of 2025, reaching 49.4 million on October 1, 2025, a maximum value since reporting began in 1971.

The population increased in all regions of Spain in the third quarter of this year, compared to the previous one. The number of households was 19,684,380, an increase of 55,109.

Out of the total population, 9.8 million were born abroad, and 7.1 million have a foreign nationality. Romanians are the third largest immigrant nationality, although they were the first until three years ago. The main immigrant nationalities were Colombian, Moroccan, and Romanian.

Residents with foreign nationality increased by 78,937 compared to the second quarter of this year.

There are 725,000 children under 15 born to immigrants. In this group, Romanians are in second place, with 105,000, after Moroccans, who have 151,000, and ahead of Ukrainians, with over 60,000 children.  

On the other hand, the largest number of emigrants were Spanish (9,100), Colombian (8,200), Moroccan (7,900), and Romanian (4,400 departures). 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sjankauskas | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 November 2025
Macro
Romanian National Bank revises end-2025 inflation forecast upwards to 9.6%
14 November 2025
Transport
Passenger traffic at Bucharest airports rises 9.2% to 13.2 mln in first nine months
14 November 2025
Macro
Romania's public administration reform to save EUR 0.7-0.9 billion in public spending
14 November 2025
Macro
Romania gets final green light for revised PNRR one year before deadline
14 November 2025
Energy
US Carlyle, with an offshore operation in Romania, reportedly interested in Lukoil
14 November 2025
Macro
Romania’s GDP up 1.2% y/y in Q3 despite 0.2% q/q decline
14 November 2025
Events
A drop of holiday magic: 2025 Christmas markets in Romania
13 November 2025
Politics
Moldovan prime minister Alexandru Munteanu makes first official visit to Bucharest, meets PM and president