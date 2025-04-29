Daily Mail: one in six Romanians in the UK have contracted student loans

Official figures reveal a dramatic increase in the number of Romanians accessing student loans in the UK, from 5,000 a decade ago to 84,000 in the last academic year, meaning that "a staggering 15% of Romanians in the UK are currently benefiting from student loans," according to Daily Mail quoted by Economedia.ro.

The information was published in an article about the Oxford Business College (OBC) scandal, which broke out in April 2025, when the British government withdrew funding for student loans intended for new students of the private college.

The decision was made following a government investigation that revealed serious concerns about recruitment practices and student attendance monitoring.

There were suspicions that some individuals were enrolling in courses solely to access loans, with no intention of actually studying.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Chormail/Dreamstime.com)