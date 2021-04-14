Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Romanians make up the largest group of foreign residents in Spain

14 April 2021
Slightly over 5.8 million foreigners resided in Spain at the end of 2020, and most of them were Romanians - over 1.07 million, according to official data released by the Spanish Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, quoted by G4media.ro.

These official figures refer to Romanian citizens with a declared residence in Spain, but, according to diplomatic sources consulted by G4Media.ro, the number could actually be much higher.

Romanians are followed by Moroccans (811,530) and British citizens (381,448).

According to the same statistics, the Romanian population in Spain increased by 0.9% compared to the previous year, and 47% of them were women. The average age of Romanian residents in Spain was 38 years.

(Photo source: Radislav Kharrasov/Dreamstime.com)

