Romanians prepare for summer by buying bikes, scooters, and campers

Starting May 2022, the demand for scooters, skates, skateboards, and bicycles rose sharply, with Romanians eager to enjoy summer, shows the data compiled by OLX, the leading platform of consumer-to-consumer sales in Romania.

The warm summer temperatures have Romanians increasingly eager to spend time outdoors. As a result, demand for scooters and electric scooters jumped by 32% in May. Offers also soared by 25%, with sellers on OLX trying to match the demand.

Bikes, electric or not, also saw a 14% increase in demand. Campers and motorhomes were also 20% more in demand in May than in previous months, a novelty for the Romanian market.

Overall, bicycles topped preferences on OLX for the same months, with almost 215,000 searches. People on the platform looked for electric scooters 58,800 times, followed by scooters with 57,000 searches. Campers, electric bikes, and motorhomes complete the ranking, each with tens of thousands of searches.

In terms of price, motorhomes on sale through OLX reached an average price of RON 9,600 (EUR 1,940), while a camper could be bought for RON 6,500 (EUR 1,300). Electric bikes and scooters could set the buyer back roughly RON 2,000 (EUR 404), with non-electric options being less than half that.

Most buyers of bikes, tricycles, campers, and motorhomes were located in Bucharest, while Timișoara and Cluj made the podium for bikes and scooters. Campers and motorhomes were also popular in Ilfov and Cluj.

(Photo source: Andrey Armyagov | Dreamstime.com)