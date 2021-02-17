Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

Social

Most Romanians would consider using a humanoid robot for household chores, study shows

17 February 2021
Almost 80% of the respondents to a study by EXACT Business Solutions said they would consider using a humanoid robot for household chores. Meanwhile, 55% would consider taking a job interview with a robot, and 52% would be passengers in a car driven by a humanoid robot.

On the other hand, when it comes to children, things become more nuanced, as only 34% of respondents would agree to take their children to a school where teachers are robots. At the same time, less than a third (30%) would leave their child in the care of a humanoid robot.

According to the same study, 39% of Romanian internet users have smart home devices, up from 20% in November 2019. 

From an IoT perspective, 11% of study participants have video surveillance cameras and 4% air purification devices (both up 3% from 2019).

EXACT Business Solutions conducted the study “Digital®Evolution: Connected Consumer Monitor” in January 2021 on a sample of 1054 internet users aged between 18 and 65, residents in urban and rural areas.

(Photo source: Siarhei Dzmitryienka/Dreamstime.com)

