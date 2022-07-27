Romanians donated EUR 325,000 on the Galantom fundraising platform in H1 2022

Romanians donated more than RON 1.6 million (some EUR 325,000) on the Galantom fundraising platform in the first six months of 2022, supporting 279 projects implemented by 153 non-profit organizations. A total of 10,707 donations were made, and the biggest was RON 15,500.

However, although the figures still show a notable engagement from Romanians, they are down from the same period in 2021. According to a press release, the number of donations decreased by 27% and their value by 12%.

22% of donations went to projects targeting humanitarian aid, such as initiatives to support refugees from Ukraine. “This area was, for the first time in the history of the platform, the most supported in terms of the value of donations made,” reads the release.

At the same time, as a percentage, most donations made on Galantom.ro went to health projects (33% of the total number).

The most popular way to get involved on the platform remains the birthday donation, with more than 45% of the total amount raised.

Stories of people who supported the causes they believe in through the Galantom platform have been gathered in a project called Portret de Galantom to celebrate them and inspire others to get involved. They raised money for health causes, humanitarian causes, people from underprivileged backgrounds, and education.

The 20 stories from the second edition of the Portret de Galantom project can be read starting this month on the galantom.ro blog and on the Galantom Facebook page.

The Galantom platform, developed by ONEKIND Association and the People for Sport Association, was launched in 2013. Since then, it has raised over RON 22 million, almost 172,000 donations, more than 15,000 fundraising pages, and 440 NGOs that have benefited from the support of good people.

