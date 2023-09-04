Three in four Romanians disappointed but see no political alternative

Three in four Romanians (74%) believe that Romania is moving in the wrong direction, but 51% of those polled (and having expressed an option) would vote for one of the two parties of the incumbent ruling coalition, according to a poll conducted by CURS for the Social Democratic Party.

However, the results of the survey, as revealed by G4media.ro, don’t indicate the share of people with no political option.

Among those answering, 32% would vote for the Social Democratic Party (PSD), 19% each for the Liberal Party (PNL) and radical party AUR, and 12% for reformist USR.

Ethnic Hungarians’ party UDMR ranks fifth with 5% of the votes, followed by PMP (a party set up by former President Traian Basescu) and SOS Romania (of former AUR leading member Diana Sosoaca).

(Photo source: Radub85/Dreamstime.com)