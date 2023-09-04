Talks for a centre-right coalition in Romania advance slowly

The emergence of a centre-right political coalition in Romania, able to balance the incumbent ruling alliance that aims for a second term in office, is slow and problematic, according to an analysis published by Hotnews.ro.

The coalition would necessarily include the reformist party USR, supported by the young and educated electorate in the first-tier cities, and PMP – a party set up by former President Traian Basescu with comparatively broader regional development across the country.

Forta Dreptei, the party of former National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban, is another potential partner. Orban counts on the votes of former PNL voters, a combination of the electorates of the other two parties (USR and PMP).

According to sources consulted by Hotnews, PMP and Forta Dreptei want the right-wing pole to be established as soon as possible; however, USR is cautious and constantly consulting its party members.

The first objective of the future right-wing pole is the voting for the European Parliament elections in June 2024.

Political sources claim that the right-wing pole will emerge sometime in late 2023 or the first half of 2024.

